F Score of 7 Shows Possible Stability For United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ($NASDAQ:UAL)

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at stocks that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital (ROIC). The MF Rank of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 3225. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Checking in on some price index levels, the six month is currently at 0.99593. The six month price index is measured by dividing the current share price by the share price six months ago. A ratio above one indicates an increase in the stock price over the six month time frame. A ratio under one signals that the price has lowered over that same time frame.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 22.177000. The 6 month volatility is 20.755600, and the 3 month is spotted at 17.847900. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Valuation Scores

At the time of writing, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has a Piotroski F-Score of 7. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has an M-score Beneish of -3.013013. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The name currently has a score of 16.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Shifting gears, we can see that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has a Q.i. Value of 14.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.