F5 Networks’ (FFIV) Sell Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of FFIV opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

