F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 250 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $36,247.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94.

On Thursday, October 24th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

Shares of FFIV opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

