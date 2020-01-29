F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on F5 Networks to and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Treasury Bonds