F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.19 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.57.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.70. 1,654,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,585. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

