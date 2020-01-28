F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.14-2.17 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.57.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

