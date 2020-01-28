F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.14-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.86 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.14-2.17 EPS.

Shares of FFIV opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $138.89. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.57.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

