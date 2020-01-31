F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $126.96, but opened at $126.00. F5 Networks shares last traded at $126.71, with a volume of 476,506 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

