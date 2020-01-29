F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock to . MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. F5 Networks traded as low as $124.53 and last traded at $126.00, 2,594,677 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 242% from the average session volume of 759,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.70.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,925,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

