F5 Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,371 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,760% compared to the average volume of 235 put options.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $7,925,000. Natixis raised its stake in F5 Networks by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in F5 Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.81. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

