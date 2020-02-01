Fabrinet (FN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q2 guidance at $0.91-0.94 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

