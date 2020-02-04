Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.92-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $784,155.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,687.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,164. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

