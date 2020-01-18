Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,098,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $67.17.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

