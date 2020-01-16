Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.17

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.17 and last traded at $66.61, with a volume of 116652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

