Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-418 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.21 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92-0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,606. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $599,571.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,047 shares of company stock worth $5,789,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

