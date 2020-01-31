Facebook, Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $8.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2020 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $209.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43. Facebook has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

