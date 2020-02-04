Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of FB opened at $204.19 on Monday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.40.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,358 shares of company stock valued at $51,471,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

