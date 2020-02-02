Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

