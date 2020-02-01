Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

