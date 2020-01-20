Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -2.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Facebook's score:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $222.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $632.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.00. Facebook has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.37.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,095,300 shares of company stock valued at $208,127,951. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

