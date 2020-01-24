Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. Facebook has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $621.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

