Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.40

Press coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Facebook’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $201.91 on Monday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,358 shares of company stock worth $51,471,739. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

