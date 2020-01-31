Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $222.88 and last traded at $222.47, with a volume of 9994680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.79.

The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Facebook by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

