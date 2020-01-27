Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?