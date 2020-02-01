Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $274.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.01.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. Facebook has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

