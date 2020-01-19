Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

