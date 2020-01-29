Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.30.

NASDAQ FB opened at $217.79 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

