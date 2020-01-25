Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $274.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. Facebook has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

