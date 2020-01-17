Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $275.00 at Guggenheim

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

Facebook stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.71. 9,925,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.14 and its 200-day moving average is $193.86. Facebook has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $632.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $322,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

