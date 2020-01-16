Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $280.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Nomura increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.04.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $220.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.75 and its 200 day moving average is $193.71. The company has a market cap of $633.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

