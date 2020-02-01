Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of .

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.29.

FB traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.91. 31,258,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds