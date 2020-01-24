Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $245.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $222.75 and last traded at $222.21, with a volume of 3276712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.44.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Facebook by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

