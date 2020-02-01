Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook stock opened at $201.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Swap