FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.52. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.56. The stock had a trading volume of 200,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,672. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $210.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

