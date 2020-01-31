FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $3,221,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,881,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.11. The company had a trading volume of 971,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,791. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.69. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $213.50 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

