Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.40.

FICO stock opened at $409.30 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $212.75 and a twelve month high of $420.20. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 138,120 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

