Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.40.

FICO stock opened at $409.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $216.98 and a 12-month high of $420.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.30.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

