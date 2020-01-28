Fair Isaac (FICO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY20 guidance at $8.30 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FICO opened at $403.75 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $212.75 and a 1-year high of $420.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $173,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

