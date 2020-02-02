Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

FICO stock opened at $402.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.27 and a 200-day moving average of $348.59. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $216.98 and a 12-month high of $420.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

