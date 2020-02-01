Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.30-8.30 EPS.

NYSE FICO traded down $7.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.38. 410,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $216.98 and a fifty-two week high of $420.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

