Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.30-8.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.38. 410,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.30. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $216.98 and a 12 month high of $420.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?