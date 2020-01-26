FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Down 0.1%

FairFX Group Plc (LON:EQLS) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.02), approximately 295,173 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of FairFX Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.19.

About FairFX Group (LON:EQLS)

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

