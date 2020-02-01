Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Shares Up 3.1%

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), 799,322 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

In related news, insider Mike Read bought 400,000 shares of Falanx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,261.77).

Falanx Group Company Profile (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?