Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $14.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $69.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.03 million, with estimates ranging from $71.10 million to $82.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLMN stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,468. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $425.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

