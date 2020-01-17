Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $748,107.72. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 61.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 412.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 100,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,283. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

