Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,230 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 15,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,572. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $459.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

