Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Down 5.3%

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.70, 1,410,595 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 526% from the average session volume of 225,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 61.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

