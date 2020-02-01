Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.71, 152,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 176,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fang stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Fang as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

