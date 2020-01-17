Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Trading 4.9% Higher

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 5,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 192,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $303.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fang by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 1,385,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the second quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the third quarter worth about $279,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

