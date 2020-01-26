Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FANH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Fanhua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fanhua currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Fanhua stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 180,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.22. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

